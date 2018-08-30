This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 August, 2018
Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin

Tenants are now being sought for the 19,200-sq. ft. building on Baggot Street.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 6:10 AM
54 minutes ago 2,652 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4208789
The Lumen building on Baggot Street
The Lumen building on Baggot Street
The Lumen building on Baggot Street

PLANS HAVE BEEN unveiled for a new five-storey office block on Dublin’s Baggot Street, which is being built at a cost of €18m.

The 19,200-sq. ft. ‘Lumen’ building, which is currently being developed by Burlington Real Estate, will come with an illumanted facade and views over the south city centre when complete.

Its highlights include a third-floor urban terrace, which letting agent Savills says provides a “tranquil outdoor setting” across 2,500 sq. ft.

The building will also contain dedicated showers, lockers, changing facilities, secure bicycle parking and parking spaces.

Rooftop (1) Source: Savills Ireland

Tenants are now being sought for the building, which will be complete in approximately 15 months, and the agents are quoting a rent of €55 per sq. ft.

Savills’ David O’Malley said the company expects strong interest in the building, given that demand for office space is at an all-time high in Dublin.

He added: “Baggot Street is a proven office headquarter location and Lumen has been designed to provide a flexible workspace with an excellent specification and market leading tenant amenities.”

Stephen McDermott
Read next:

