Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin

PLANS HAVE BEEN unveiled for a new five-storey office block on Dublin’s Baggot Street, which is being built at a cost of €18m.

The 19,200-sq. ft. ‘Lumen’ building, which is currently being developed by Burlington Real Estate, will come with an illumanted facade and views over the south city centre when complete.

Its highlights include a third-floor urban terrace, which letting agent Savills says provides a “tranquil outdoor setting” across 2,500 sq. ft.

The building will also contain dedicated showers, lockers, changing facilities, secure bicycle parking and parking spaces.

Source: Savills Ireland

Tenants are now being sought for the building, which will be complete in approximately 15 months, and the agents are quoting a rent of €55 per sq. ft.

Savills’ David O’Malley said the company expects strong interest in the building, given that demand for office space is at an all-time high in Dublin.

He added: “Baggot Street is a proven office headquarter location and Lumen has been designed to provide a flexible workspace with an excellent specification and market leading tenant amenities.”