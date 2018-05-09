Traffic on the M50 has been in absolute chaos this evening

Source: Google Maps

TRAFFIC HAS BEEN extremely slow during the evening rush hour on Dublin’s M50 today, after a number of incidents caused long delays.

An earlier crash on the motorway southbound had already caused delays, but a car on fire on the auxiliary lane at J6 Blanchardstown caused heavy delays northbound, AA Roadwatch said.

As of 7pm this evening, there are still heavy northbound delays from J13 Sandyford to J7 Lucan.

There are also long outbound delays on the Chapelizod Bypass, while an earlier collision on the N4 at J4a Dodsboro had also caused tailbacks.

The Outer Ring Road now has northbound delays from the Grangecastle R/A to join the N4 at J3 Lucan.

Further afield, traffic is down to one lane on Cork’s N20 in Buttevant due to a broken down truck. A collision on the N25 at Two Mile Inn, just outside Midleton, had also caused delays.