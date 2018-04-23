  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath

Witnesses reported a large knife or machete was used in the assault.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 23 Apr 2018, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 11,825 Views 6 Comments
Gardaí at Ashbourne Garda Station are investigating the incident.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN HAS been taken to hospital after being attacked in Co Meath this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that a man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in an incident in the Killegland area of Ashbourne.

A source told TheJournal.ie that the man suffered a serious injury to his arm when he was attacked by an individual with what is believed to have been a large knife or machete.

Fine Gael councillor Alan Tobin said is was a “horrific incident”, adding that Ashbourne is “not the type of town that would have things like that going on a lot”.

From what I’m told by witnesses, a man jumped out of a car, there were kids in the car, he jumped out and went after a man. According to people I was talking to there may also have been children who were on their way to swimming lessons in the local gym who witnessed it.

“When people take the law into their own hands, they don’t really care about anyone but their target, I presume,” he said.

The incident is believed to be connected to a local feud and Tobin called on those responsible to ”sort out their problems through other means, rather than violence”.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne also described the incident as an “outrageous act of violence in broad daylight”.

