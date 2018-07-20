Macron fires aide seen hitting protester while dressed as riot policeman

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron, trying to curb what has become the most damaging scandal of his presidency, has fired a top security aide who has been taken into custody after videos emerged showing him strike a young man during a demonstration in Paris in May.

The Elysee Palace said that Alexandre Benalla would be dismissed after “new elements” emerged in the case, namely that he is suspected of unlawfully receiving police surveillance footage in a bid to clear his name.

A source close to the inquiry said that three police officers, including two high-ranking officials, have been suspended on suspicion of providing the footage to Benalla.

He is facing charges of violence by a public official, impersonating a police officer and the illegal use of police insignia, and complicity in unauthorised use of surveillance footage, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Macron and his government are facing fierce criticism over the affair, with some opposition lawmakers saying Interior Minister Gerard Collomb’s job is on the line if he knew about the incident but kept quiet about it.

A source close to the inquiry said that Macron’s cabinet chief, Patrick Strzoda, had been questioned by investigators on yesterday.

“The very core of the state has been tainted. Our work must stop immediately and the prime minister must come and explain this,” said Christian Jacob of the rightwing Republicains party.

The scandal erupted this week when French daily Le Monde published a video taken by smartphone showing Benalla, wearing a police helmet, manhandling and striking a protester during a May 1 demonstration.

In a second video published by the newspaper late yesterday, Benalla — who has never been a policeman — is also seen violently wrestling a young woman to the ground.

It was not clear who informed Benalla’s superiors of the incident, but a few days later he was suspended without pay for two weeks and transferred to an administrative role instead of organising security for Macron’s trips.

But the incident was not reported to prosecutors.

Adding to the controversy, Le Monde reported today that despite his suspension Benalla was given this month a prestigious government-owned apartment in the chic Seventh Arrondissement.

He is also being provided with a car and driver, the paper reported.

