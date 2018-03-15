'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm

Sevensisters in Kilkenny near to where the incident occured.

AN ELDERLY FARMER has died following an accident on a farm in Kilkenny.

Gardaí said that a man in his 90s was fatally injured following a farming accident in at Sevensisters, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at about 9.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority said that inspectors arrived on the scene this afternoon to carry out an investigation.

It is believed that the man may have been attacked by a cow while working on the farm.

The man has been named locally as Jim Dowling, a well-known farmer who was working on his son’s farm.

Local Fine Gael councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh said that Jim was “a great community man” and that his death was a tragedy.

“He was a farmer in the area. Very active, very hard working and a great community man,” said Cavanagh.

It’s a terrible tragedy for the family.

Gardaí said that the HSA and An Garda Síochána were investigating.

A report will be forwarded to the local coroner.