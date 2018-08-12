Quiz: How much do you know about Madonna?

Where is Madonna from? New York Michigan

California Illinois

What was her first US number 1 single? Borderline Holiday

Like a Virgin Crazy for You

And what was her most recent? 4 Minutes Me Against The Music

Don't Tell Me Music

What year did Madonna play Slane? 2002 2003

2004 2005

Which is Madonna's biggest-selling album? Erotica Like A Virgin

True Blue Ray of Light

Madonna made a reference to MDMA in 2012 that got her into a spat with which DJ? Skrillex Diplo

David Guetta Deadmau5

True or false: Madonna was Oscar nominated for her role in Evita. True False

Who did NOT perform with Madonna during the Super Bowl halftime show? CeeLo Green Nicki Minaj

MIA Bruno Mars

Who has Madonna NOT collaborated on a song with? Missy Elliot Jay Z

Kanye West Mike Tyson