Quiz: How much do you know about Madonna?

She turns 60 on Thursday.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,017 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167891

SHE TURNS 60 this Thursday, so we thought weâ€™d test your knowledge of Madge.

Where is Madonna from?
New York
Michigan

California
Illinois
What was her first US number 1 single?
Borderline
Holiday

Like a Virgin
Crazy for You
And what was her most recent?
4 Minutes
Me Against The Music

Don't Tell Me
Music
What year did Madonna play Slane?
2002
2003

2004
2005
Which is Madonna's biggest-selling album?
Erotica
Like A Virgin

True Blue
Ray of Light
Madonna made a reference to MDMA in 2012 that got her into a spat with which DJ?
Skrillex
Diplo

David Guetta
Deadmau5
True or false: Madonna was Oscar nominated for her role in Evita.
True
False
Who did NOT perform with Madonna during the Super Bowl halftime show?
CeeLo Green
Nicki Minaj

MIA
Bruno Mars
Who has Madonna NOT collaborated on a song with?
Missy Elliot
Jay Z

Kanye West
Mike Tyson
Who isn't mentioned in Vogue?
Greta Garbo
Marilyn Monroe

Marlene Dietrich
Joe DiMaggio

Marlon Brandon
Jimmy Dean

Grace Kelly
Gene Kelly

Jean Harlow
Fred Astaire

Ginger Rogers
Rita Hayworth

Lauren Bacall
Katharine Hepburn

Lana Turner
Robert De Niro
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

