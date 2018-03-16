  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records

The arrest was part of a cross-border operation between the Gardaí, the RSA and authorities in Northern Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,455 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909043

Magnet Pictured is a magnet and lorry identified by Gardaí as part of tachograph manipulations offences. Source: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested by Gardaí for using a magnet to create false records in a heavy goods vehicle.

He was taken to Store Street Garda Station and charged with dangerous driving.

Magnets can compromise the breaking and suspension of a modern lorry, which means that drivers can be in breach of road safety rules.

The arrest was carried out as part of a cross-border operation which focused on “tachograph manipulations”, or the falsification of speed/distance measurements in vehicles.

Gardaí from the Commercial Vehicle Unit, along with Road Safety Authority (RSA) officers and members of the Driver and Vehicle Agency in Northern Ireland identified a number of targets who were later intercepted at Dublin Port last night.

One driver was found to be using a digicard belonging to another person; prosecution by the RSA is to follow.

An articulated lorry with no insurance was seized by Gardaí under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

A vehicle was also detained as its Certificate of Roadworthiness had expired in November 2017.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

