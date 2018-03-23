  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's outrage and rightly so': Defibrillator vandalised for the second time in six months in Cork

Willie Walsh from Mallow Search and Rescue called it a “complete act of reckless vandalism”.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Mar 2018, 3:23 PM
12 minutes ago 698 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3920584
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ms.nen
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/ms.nen

A PUBLIC ACCESS defibrillator in Mallow in Cork was the subject of vandalism last week, for the second time in six months.

The incident happened on the night of St Patrick’s Day last Saturday in the town.

Speaking to Patricia Messenger on C103′s Cork Today show, Willie Walsh of Mallow Search and Rescue described it as a “complete act of reckless vandalism” and that there had been a great deal of public outrage over it.

He described the incident: “Well there were a group of young people passing, and four of them had passed on.

One guy decided in his wisdom that he’d run back and drive his fist in through the glass on the defibrillator’s case. He didn’t do it just once but twice.

Walsh said that CCTV had captured the incident clearly, unlike the previous incident before Christmas.

“We’ve received quite a number of texts and calls with some valuable information,” he said.

He said that it won’t cost a lot to fix the unit, but that it was the “principle of the whole thing”.

It’s absolutely ridiculous. This is a public safety device. It’s a very valuable piece of equipment when people are in need of it… There’s complete outrage over it and rightly so.

Walsh added that the matter was being dealt with by gardaí, and the presenter told him she hoped it’s the last time she spoke to him about a vandalised defibrillator.

Legislation put forward last year by Dr Keith Swanick, Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson in Seanad Éireann, proposed introducing a new offence in relation to the theft or damage of life saving equipment such as defibrillators and lifebuoys.

Swanwick said: “If people know that a custodial sentence of up to five years, or indeed a fine of up to €50,000 could arise on foot of stealing a lifebuoy or damaging a defibrillator, they might think twice.

“This legislation that I am drafting is designed to allow the Oireachtas send a strong signal that there can be no tolerance for damaging life saving equipment. Severe financial penalties as well as custodial sentencing options will be contained in the bill.”

Read: Those who destroy defibrillators could face five years in prison under proposed new laws

Read: Three men caught on camera destroying €2,000 defibrillator

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
90,901  102
2
Gunman who killed three people in France has been shot dead by police
52,117  61
3
Two women (50s) killed after being struck by car involved in collision
40,051  15
Fora
1
Ahead of a €5m overhaul, a food hall planned for this Dublin church has got a vital licence
535  0
2
How injury heartbreak for this former Kilkenny hurler spawned a startup
413  0
3
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
69  0
The42
1
'There needs to be a minimum standard on pitch facilities for an international game'
47,762  9
2
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
43,699  27
3
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
37,746  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
There's a very interesting feminist detail on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations
15,082  4
2
Chrissy Teigen had a gas response to a Twitter user wondering why women won't take their husband's surnames
6,113  0
3
Which Salt & Vinegar Crisp Are You?
5,791  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
John Tighe found guilty of murdering his infant son
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie