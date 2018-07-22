Over a dozen malnourished puppies seized in Galway

Source: Madra

OVER A DOZEN puppies were seized by Galway County Council this week after being found to be malnourished and kept in a “horrendous condition”.

The local authority seized 16 puppies and had them assessed and treated by the county vet. Four died in the first two days after being rescued, and two other pups died in the following days.

The puppies were brought to Madra, a kennels in Camus, Connemara for neglected, abused and abandoned dogs. The organisation works closely with the council, which rents four kennels next to Madra as a pound for the area.

“The pups’ previous caretakers allowed them to get into horrendous condition,” Madra said. “Emaciated, riddled with fleas, lice and roundworm and ultimately, left in a trailer with no access to food or water.”

The organisation also said that parvovirus had been confirmed in one of the puppies. It’s a highly contagious illness which can attack white blood cells and cause lifelong heart problems, meaning all the animals are in danger.

The remaining 10 puppies, which were named after superheroes, are “still fighting for their lives,” it said.

Batman, Ivy, Clark, Bruce Banner, Grout, Logan, Jean Grey, Kara, Loki and Diana are still fighting for their lives.

These little mites have been pushed to their absolute limits and we hope they will find the strength to pull through.

The organisation warned people about buying dogs from illegitimate breeders and urged anyone with information of illegal trade between Ireland and the Uk to report it to the Gardaí.