Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Man (20s) killed after his car hit a wall in Co Longford

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 9:20 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rolling News
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rolling News

A MAN IN his 20s has died after his car hit a wall in the early hours of the morning on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar. 

Gardaí are currently investigation the single-car collision that occurred at 6am this morning. 

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and his body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A section of the road is currently closed as garda forensic collision investigating officers are at the scene. 

Gardaí have asked anyone with information in relation to the collision to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 – 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

