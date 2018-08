A MAN IN his 20s has died in a fatal collision on the Quay Road in Newport, Co Mayo.

Gardaí discovered the man’s car in the Newport River shortly after 7am this morning.

The body of the man was recovered from the car and brought to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The roadway at the scene is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.