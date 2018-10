A MAN IN his 20s has died following a house fire in Cookstown Co Tyrone.

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed that a fire had broken out in the early hours of the morning on Queens Avenue.

PSNI Inspector Gavin Sterling said that police received a report of the fire at around 2.30am.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

According to Sterling, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.