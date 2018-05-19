Man and woman who were detained over infant's death are released

A MAN AND a womanÂ arrested yesterday in connection with the death of an infant in Longford have been released without charge.

GardaÃ­ say a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Longford gardaÃ­ said yesterday that the arrests had been made in relation with the death of a female infant that occurred in Longford on 4 June last year.

A man in his early 30s was arrested in Naas and a woman in her early 20s was arrested in Dublin early yesterday morning.

Both were taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning.