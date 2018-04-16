  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry

The man held a taxi driver a knifepoint and forced him to drive across the border to Donegal.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Apr 2018, 10:59 AM
20 minutes ago 368 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3960089
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman via RollingNews.ie

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Donegal following a robbery and an assault on a taxi driver in Derry on Saturday night.

The PSNI received a report that a shop on Culmore Road in Derry had been robbed at knifepoint at around 7.30pm.

Witnesses told the PSNI that after the man left the shop, he pulled a knife on a taxi driver and forced him to take him across the border.

The PSNI contacted An Garda Síochána and alerted them to the situation. Gardaí located the taxi near Muff, Co Donegal.

The taxi driver was assaulted during the ordeal and required eight stables to a head wound, according to the PSNI.

Gardaí from Buncrana arrested the 25-year-old man in Muff on suspicion of robbery and false imprisonment.

He is currently in custody in Buncrana under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“I would like to thank all of those witnesses who were able to provide information that allowed police services on both sides of the border to liaise quickly and effectively to bring about this arrest,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
125,850  91
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
66,525  12
3
New York gay rights lawyer burns himself to death in environmental protest
55,150  39
Fora
1
How Lidl spun its Tallaght store's destruction into social media gold
11,323  0
2
Why Tayto Park sees its future in luring the suit-and-tie brigade
493  0
The42
1
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
35,831  118
2
'I didn't sleep for two weeks, to be honest. Staff possibly losing their jobs? It was strange, scary'
28,746  1
3
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
27,952  5
DailyEdge
1
Samsung's new phone that can't connect to the internet has everyone reminiscing about their old Nokias
13,231  2
2
Paul McGrath had a very cute reaction when his granddaughter told Ray D'Arcy he's her favourite person in the world
7,411  1
3
Michael O'Leary bought a load of passengers a drink after he delayed their flight
5,231  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
GARDAí
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
Wicklow hit-and-run: Girl left in critical condition as Gardaí appeal for witnesses
RUSSIA
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised
'Lawless', 'legally questionable': Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France criticised
How did it come to this? A timeline of the Syrian chemical attack to today's air strikes
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
OPINION
Get ready world: 'Trumpâs posturing is even more inconsistent and incoherent than Obama's'
Get ready world: 'Trump’s posturing is even more inconsistent and incoherent than Obama's'
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
Column: So you think adoption has nothing to do with you?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie