Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized a firearm from the boot of a vehicle in Co Sligo last night.

A search warrant was obtained for a house in Ballymote, Sligo last night at around 10.30pm.

During the search, cannabis herb (which is subject to analysis), with an estimated value of €1,000 and a firearm were seized.

A vehicle linked to the investigation has been seized by gardaí.

The firearm has been removed to the Garda Ballistics Section in Garda Headquarters for forensic examination.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he remains in garda custody, detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act.