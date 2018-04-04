Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Michal Kurek in August 2017 have arrested a 29-year-old man.

Kurek was Polish but had been living in Ireland for a number of years. It is believed he was homeless at the time of his death.

His body was found on the Grange Road, Ballyboughal in north county Dublin on 4 August last.

A post-mortem examination established that he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Gardaí arrested the man earlier today in Co Meath. He is being the detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.