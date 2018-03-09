  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man charged over fire that hospitalised woman and three children described as suffering from 'psychosis'

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to the incident.

By Tom Tuite Friday 9 Mar 2018, 6:44 PM
5 hours ago 15,689 Views No Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

Updated at 6.35pm

A MAN described as suffering from psychosis has been remanded in custody after he was charged over a fire at a Dublin apartment which led to a mother and her three young children being hospitalised.

Gardaí launched an investigation after a blaze broke out and gutted a flat at Tyrone Place, Inchicore, Dublin 8, at 11pm on 18 September, 2017.

Four occupants were treated in hospital following the fire. A woman in her thirties was brought to St James Hospital; her sons, aged eight and 12, were taken to Crumlin Children’s hospital and her seven-year-old daughter was rushed to Temple Street Hospital for treatment.

Ian O’Connor, 28, from Emmet Crescent, Inchicore, Dublin 8, was arrested this morning and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where he was charged with arson contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.

He was then brought before Dublin District Court.

Garda Colm Reynolds told Judge Grainne Malone that O’Connor “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

He had objections to bail and said it was expected that further charges would be brought.

Dressed in a tracksuit, O’Connor spoke briefly during the hearing telling the judge he was in receipt of social welfare and to confirm he was applying for legal aid, which was granted.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Malone noted from defence solicitor William Cadogan that there was no bail application at this point but she said this did not preclude O’Connor from applying for bail at a later stage.

Cadogan told the court his client suffered from “a lot mental illnesses, he has had psychosis”, as well as “a number of other issues”.

The solicitor said the garda would agree his client “may need protection” in custody.

Judge Malone remanded him in custody to appear again next Friday at Cloverhill District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to be obtained in relation to his trial venue.

Garda Reynolds said he imagined the direction would be for trial on indictment, meaning the case could go to the circuit court.

He also said, “there may be further charges”.

Judge Malone directed that O’Connor was to receive medical and psychiatric attention in custody.

A second man, aged in his thirties, who was also arrested, has been released from custody and a file will be submitted to the DPP.

Tom Tuite

