GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after three males reportedly entered a home with hammers and assaulted a man.

The aggravated burglary and assault happened at a house in St Berachs Place in Kilbarrack, Dublin last Friday at around 11.40pm.

Three males entered the house reportedly armed with hammers and assaulted a man in his 40s, according to gardaí.

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.