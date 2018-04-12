  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We don’t want any old people working here': Man awarded €6,000 over employer's remarks

The case was brought to the Workplace Relations Commission.

By Sinead Baker Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 6:30 PM
24 minutes ago 2,293 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3954585
The case was appealed in light of disputed events.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
The case was appealed in light of disputed events.
The case was appealed in light of disputed events.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A MAN HAS been awarded €6,000 in light of remarks his employer allegedly made after realising that his new employee was 10 years older than he had believed.

The man took his case to the Workplace Complaints Commission, arguing that he had been dismissed on the basis of discrimination because of his age. The commission upheld his claim in 2016 and initially awarded him €12,500. But his employer appealed the decision, and this amount was reduced to €6,000 in light of the differing accounts offered by both parties of what exactly had happened.

The WRC found that it was likely that the comments about the man’s age had been made, but that the comments most likely had not formed the reason why the man was fired from the job.

The appeal verdict was published by the WRC this week.

Hired as a full-time production engineer, the complainant worked just 12.5 days at the jewellery design company. His starting salary was €21,000, to be reviewed after a six month probationary period.

The complainant states that the company’s director told him that he believed the complainant was 38 years old, and when he replied that he was 48, the director allegedly said:

I thought you were much younger than that. Had I known you were that age I never would have hired you.

The complainant alleged that the director then turned to two other employees, saying: “We don’t want any old people working here. Do we?”

While the director denied these events, the Workplace Relations Commission concluded that, “on the balance of probabilities”, he had made the remarks about the complainant’s age as alleged.

Disputed events

The director denied that this discussion about age took place, adding that he had a good idea of the employee’s age and that the two parties had discussed their ages and family situations in the job interview. An employee present at the time also said he did not remember the director making any remarks about age, and that no such conversation take place.

While the director alleges that he had a good idea of the complainant’s age from his CV, the Workplace Relations Commission determined that there was no evidence that he had read the CV in any detail.

The company’s four employees went for drinks on the day of the supposed discussion and there was no bad atmosphere, the director and employee said. The complainant confirmed that they went for drinks, but could not remember if it was on the same day as the discussion.

Fired

Two days later, the complainant and the director had a one-on-one meeting. The complaint said that the director informed him that the six-month probationary period in his contract was going to be reduced to one month. He also asserted that, despite being told that he would shadow another employee for the first few weeks, he was instead instructed to start what was essentially full-scale production within the next few hours.

The complainant says that he expressed concern, and was then told he was “fired” and must leave immediately.

He requested a statement in writing that would explain why he was fired, but this was never received, he said.

The Workplace Relations Commission concluded that this case is not convincing. It is likely, the commission said, that the complaint formed the view that he had nothing to learn from his colleagues and likely regretted his decision to take the position, with its relatively modest salary.

They found the company director’s argument that his decision to terminate the complainant’s employment was related to his attitude, and not his age, to be more convincing.

The company’s director denies saying that the six-month probationary period would be reduced to just one month. Instead, he said that he told the complainant that they would talk again in a month’s time to discuss how he was settling in. The director accuses him of not taking notes while shadowing other employees, of making “smart” comments and of coming in late on a number of mornings.

He claims that the complainant said:

Who the f*** do you think you are, speaking to me like that? When my travel costs are taken into account, I would have more on social welfare

The director claims that the complainant stepped towards him, asking if he was being fired. The director says that he replied by saying there was little future for the complainant at the company, and that he had little option but to ask the complainant to leave. The complainant uttered profanities whole leaving, he alleges.

While another employee offered evidence at this stage, the court did not find it to be consistent or reliable.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
96,620  50
2
Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison
58,109  8
3
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
51,842  63
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
245  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
195  0
3
Mastercard is going on a recruitment spree for tech staff in Dublin
170  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
44,673  120
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
34,945  31
3
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
17,143  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Vogue Williams accidentally revealed her baby's gender live on Cutting Edge
6,099  3
2
John Legend was quizzed about Chrissy Teigen, and he played an absolute blinder
5,662  0
3
Ryan Reynolds took the piss out of Hugh Jackman's anniversary message to his wife on Twitter
5,416  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
Facebook has started giving Irish users tips to spot fake news
Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold
COURTS
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's Â£100k legal bill
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
GARDAí
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght
Number of shots fired at north Dublin home in early morning
DUBLIN
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie