Body of man (20s) discovered at Galway's City Hall

THE BODY OF a man in his late 20s has been found at Galway’s City Hall this morning.

The discovery of the body was made at City Hall on College Road at around 9.30am this morning.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem examination will take place.

Gardaí have said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that this afternoon’s Galway City Council meeting has been deferred following the death.