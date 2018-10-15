This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 October, 2018
Body of man (20s) discovered at Galway's City Hall

The discovery of the body was made at City Hall on College Road at around 9.30am this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Oct 2018, 2:25 PM
14 minutes ago 1,273 Views No Comments
Galway City Hall
Image: Google Maps
Galway City Hall
Galway City Hall
Image: Google Maps

THE BODY OF a man in his late 20s has been found at Galway’s City Hall this morning. 

The discovery of the body was made at City Hall on College Road at around 9.30am this morning. 

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem examination will take place. 

Gardaí have said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation. 

It is understood that this afternoon’s Galway City Council meeting has been deferred following the death. 

