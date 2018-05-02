Man (30s) to appear in court this afternoon charged in connection with Dublin hit-and-run

A MAN IS due to appear in court this afternoon charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Blanchardstown, Dublin yesterday which left a teenager in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 9.30am yesterday morning near Coolmine train station.

Two men aged 54 and 19 were left seriously injured when they were struck by a car. A female pedestrian also sustained minor injuries.

The two men were taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, and the teenager’s condition was understood to be critical.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

During a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested a man in his late 30s a short time later.

The man is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon charged in connection with Road Traffic Offences in relation to the hit-and-run.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.