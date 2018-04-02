  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man remanded in custody after being charged over firearm and ammunition seizure

William McCarthy was charged with three counts for unlawful possession of two revolvers and 10 rounds of ammunition.

By Tom Tuite Monday 2 Apr 2018, 1:38 PM
A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody after he was charged over a seizure of two revolvers and ammunition in Dublin.

Gardaí recovered two firearms on Friday and arrested four people as part of investigations by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

At approximately 4.15pm two vehicles were intercepted at Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin.

Three men in their twenties and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

One of them, William McCarthy, aged 27, from Spencer Dock, Dublin 1 was charged with three counts under the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of two revolvers and 10 rounds of ammunition at Monastery Gate Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin on 30 March.

He was brought to appear before Judge Alan Mitchell at Dublin District Court today. Detective Garda Anthony Kennedy told Judge Mitchell the accused was charged at Clondalkin Garda station at 9.25pm on Saturday.

“He made no reply to the charges after caution,” Detective Garda Kennedy told the court.

Defence solicitor Declan Fahy said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Detective Garda Kennedy confirmed to the judge that there would be an objection to bail.

Judge Mitchell remanded the accused, who did not address the court, in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. He said in the event of there being a bail application, gardaí must be given 48-hours notice and he added that this was appropriate due to the nature of the charges.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions also have to be obtained, the court was told.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was furnished with a statement of the defendant’s means and he noted that McCarthy was unemployed.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

