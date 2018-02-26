Man appears in court charged with the murder of 20-year-old man in Sligo at the weekend

A 31-YEAR-OLD SLIGOÂ man has today been charged with the murder of another Sligo man at Donegal District Court.

31-year-old Richard McLoughlin of City Gate Apartments, Connolly Street, Sligo was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin atÂ 8 Connolly Street, SligoÂ on 24 February.

Garda Thomas James Gallagher gave evidence of arresting the defendant at Oâ€™Connell Street, Ballymote on Sunday and charging him at Ballymote Garda Station.

The defendant made no reply to the charge, the court heard

Defence counsel Keith Oâ€™Grady, instructed by solicitor Gerry McGovern, asked for urgent psychiatric evaluation.Â He said the defendant was currently on medication.

There was no objection from the State.

The defendant, who was wearing a short- sleeved green t-shirt during the four minute hearing, was remanded in custody toÂ Fridayâ€™sÂ district court sitting in Harristown.

Judge Kevin Kilrane directed that the defendant get psychiatric treatment while in custody.

Legal aid was granted.