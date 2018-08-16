Man charged over €252k drug, tobacco and cash seizure as part of clamp down on Limerick gangs

Items seized by gardaí and revenue officers in Limerick on 14 August.

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have charged a man in his 50s in relation to a seizure of drugs, tobacco and a large sum of cash, as part of ongoing operations targeting organised criminal gangs in Limerick.

The seizure to the value of €252,000 was carried out as part of a joint investigation by gardaí and revenue officers at a business premise off Davis Street on 14 August.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s at the scene and seized cannabis worth €100,000, 170,000 cigarettes and 60kg worth of tobacco with a retail value of €132,000, and approximately €20,000 in cash.

An unspecified amount of controlled drugs were also found which are pending analysis.

“This is another significant arrest in relation to our ongoing operations targeting organised criminal gangs in Co Limerick.

“Drug seizures like we had in this operation play a critical role in targeting the livelihood of criminals and reduces their ability to carry out illegal activities,” superintendent Fergal Patwell said in a statement.

The man is due to appear before Tralee District Court this afternoon.