Friday 6 April, 2018
Man charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek

Kurek was stabbed to death last August.

By Cliodhna Russell Friday 6 Apr 2018, 10:01 AM
A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been chargedÂ with the murder of Michal Kurek.

The Polish man was stabbed to death last August. HeÂ had been living in Ireland for a number of years and itâ€™s believed he was homeless at the time of his death.

HisÂ body was foundÂ on the Grange Road, Ballyboughal in north county Dublin on 4 August 2017.

Yesterday gardaÃ­Â in Balbriggan arrested a 29-year-old in connection with the murder.

He was held at Balbriggan Garda station and was charged last night in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30 this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

