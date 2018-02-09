  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 10 February, 2018
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin

Bryan Cassidy died following a stabbing at his partner’s home in west Dublin

By Tom Tuite Friday 9 Feb 2018, 5:56 PM
13 hours ago 23,160 Views No Comments
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A 19-YEAR-OLD MAN has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a man who died following a stabbing at his partner’s home in west Dublin.

Bryan Cassidy, 52, originally from Finglas, was found in the front garden of a house at Buirg An Ri Walk in Balgaddy, near Ronanstown, at 10.20pm on Wednesday night.

Shop assistant Adam Nolan was arrested shortly after midnight and detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. A post-mortem examination was also held.

The victim had previously been homeless before settling in the area.

Nolan, who had an address at Buirg An Ri Walk, remained silent during his brief hearing before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Dublin District Court this evening.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Sergeant Declan O’Sullivan.

He told the court that the accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was charged at Ronanstown Garda station shortly before 2pm today.

Nolan was cautioned after he was charged with the murder of Bryan Cassidy and “he made no reply”, Garda Sergeant O’Sullivan said.

Bail in murder cases can only be granted by the High Court and Judge Gearty remanded Nolan in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 16 February next.

She also acceded to a request from defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan to grant legal aid after he furnished the court with a statement of his client’s means and said the 19-year-old was “under the threshold”.

The teen sat silently throughout the proceedings while members of his family in the public gallery broke down during the brief hearing.

Judge Gearty agreed to O’Donovan’s request to ask the prison authorities for Nolan to have both psychological and psychiatric assessments while in custody.

Comments on this article have been closed for legal reasons. 

