Man charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim

A MAN HAS been charged after three men were stabbed during an incident outside a pub in Co Antrim on Saturday.

The incident happened in the earlier hours of Saturday morning on the Main Street in Ballycarry.

Three men, two aged in this 30s and one aged in his 60s, sustained stab wounds to their body.

Detectives have now charged a 31-year-old man with three counts of attempted murder, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court later this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.