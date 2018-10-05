Man (25) charged with rape of infant appears in Armagh court

A 25-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an infant.

The infant is from the Annalong area of Co Down, and sustained a number of serious injuries during the incident.

The man appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court this Tuesday, 2 October. Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch are investigating the incident.

The BBC is reporting that the infant is two-weeks-old and is intensive care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

