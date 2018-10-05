This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (25) charged with rape of infant appears in Armagh court

The infant is from the Annalong area of Co Down.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 5 Oct 2018, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 9,456 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270487
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A 25-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an infant.

The infant is from the Annalong area of Co Down, and sustained a number of serious injuries during the incident.

The man appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court this Tuesday, 2 October. Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch are investigating the incident.

The BBC is reporting that the infant is two-weeks-old and is intensive care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts.

