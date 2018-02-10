Man in his 70s dies after being struck by teleporter at Meath farm

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a man in his 70s died at a potato farm in Meath yesterday.

The man was struck by a teleporter on the farm near Stamullen, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority told TheJournal.ie.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda yesterday afternoon where he was pronounced dead.

A total of 47 people died in workplace accidents across Ireland last year, with elderly farmers the most at-risk group.

“We have seen fourteen elderly farmers killed last year, many of them working alone at the time of the accident,” said HSA chief executive Martin O’Halloran.

“Finding supports for elderly farmers or farmers working alone is something that needs to be addressed,” he said.

“The Health and Safety Authority will continue to do its part through inspection, awareness raising and education but safe farming has to happen every day, not just after an inspection.