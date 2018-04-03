Second man dies following Co Clare crash on Easter Sunday

THE NINETEEN-YEAR-old driver of a car involved in a crash in Co Clare in the early hours of Sunday morning has died in hospital today.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 4.20am in the Woodstock area of Ennis on Sunday.

An 18-year-old male passenger in the car died when the car hit a wall.

The driver and another passenger, aged 21, were seriously injured and were removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital today.

The passenger remains in critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.