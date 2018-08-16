Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath

A MAN HAS died following a single vehicle collision in Co Westmeath last night.

The incident happened on the Castlepollard to Collinstown Road at Deerpark, Bratty, sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm.

The 27-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in hit a ditch and ended up in a field.

He was pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident and also taken to hospital, where her condition is described as serious.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10pm and 11.20pm last night, or anyone with any information to contact them in Mulligar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.