Man (55) dies after two-vehicle crash in Donegal; second driver fled the scene

A MAN HAS died after being involved in a two-vehicle fatal road collision that occurred at Dooballagh, Letterkenny, Co Donegal yesterday at around 7.45pm.

The 55-year-old man was driving a red Toyota Hilux pickup type 4Ã—4, and was involved in a collision with a black Mazda.

The man received serious injuries and was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital; he died today.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the black Mazda, suffered less serious injuries and is receiving treatment in Letterkenny General Hospital.

The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old man, ran from the scene and was subsequently arrested, gardaÃ­ said. He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station and is scheduled to appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am tomorrow charged in relation to the incident.

Investigating gardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses or any drivers who may have witnessed the accident or either of the cars prior to the collision.

Those with â€˜dash-camâ€™ footage who were in the area of Dooballagh, Letterkenny and the surrounding areas between 7pm and 8pm yesterday are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed as the matter is due before the courts