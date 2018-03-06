Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 70s at a home.

Local fire services alerted gardaí to the incident at Connolly Place at around 8.15pm this evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body will be removed to a mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

Gas Networks Ireland has said it was asked by the Waterford Fire Service to attend the incident at Connolly Place at 6.20pm.

“While the cause of the incident is unknown, we can confirm that it is not related to natural gas,” the statement said.

“Gas Networks Ireland crew attended on site and assisted the emergency services with their operations.”

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected at this time and enquiries are ongoing.