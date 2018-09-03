Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore

The crash took place on the Ballinagar road.

A MAN HAS died following a crash near Tullamore, Co Offaly, this afternoon.

The van the man was driving collided with a wall at Tubberlaheen on the Ballinagar road at around 3pm.

The man, who was in his late 50s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His body has been removed to the morgue in Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions have been put in place.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore Garda Station on 057 – 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.