Monday 3 September, 2018
Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 3 Sep 2018, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 6,718 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4217351
The crash took place on the Ballinagar road.
Image: Google Maps
The crash took place on the Ballinagar road.
The crash took place on the Ballinagar road.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS died following a crash near Tullamore, Co Offaly, this afternoon.

The van the man was driving collided with a wall at Tubberlaheen on the Ballinagar road at around 3pm.

The man, who was in his late 50s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His body has been removed to the morgue in Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. 

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions have been put in place.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore Garda Station on 057 – 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
