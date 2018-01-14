  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen arrested after 'badly injured' man found in Kerry housing estate

The man was found in St Stephens Park, Castleisland.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 2:03 PM
12 hours ago 22,746 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3797099
St Stephen's Park
Image: Google Maps
St Stephen's Park
St Stephen's Park
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of what gardaí say is a “badly injured” man at a housing estate in Kerry.

The man was found in St Stephens Park, Castleisland, County Kerry at 5.30am this morning.

The man in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

The area where the man was found is sealed off pending an examination of the scene by Garda crime scene examiner. A man, 19, was arrested this afternoon and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Column: 'I was a medical doctor. I never thought I'd end up homeless but I did'
74,422  119
2
Motorists urged to prepare for cold snap and possible snow
68,713  32
3
Wall Street Journal releases audio of Trump interview after he pushes back on quote about Kim Jong-un
49,606  98
Fora
1
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
1,072  0
2
One Irish startup founder is taking his third crack at rethinking the ticket industry
265  0
3
These simple steps will help guard your invaluable business data
39  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
54,006  110
2
As It Happened: Munster v Racing 92, Champions Cup
49,830  35
3
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
48,881  9
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Kavanagh posted a response to a Late Late Show viewer who complained that he's 'a disgrace to gays'
19,697  3
2
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
10,833  8
3
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
8,752  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
IRAN
'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames
'No hope of survivors' onboard Iranian tanker which burst into flames
Iran rejects Trump's demand to change nuclear deal
Firefighters still battling oil tanker blaze after almost a week
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
Whistleblower claims details of Dublin Fire Brigade exam leaked to promotion candidates
The number of homeless families staying in hotels in Dublin has shot up once again
Can You Name These Dublin Streets From Just One Photo?
CORK
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie