Teen arrested after 'badly injured' man found in Kerry housing estate

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of what gardaí say is a “badly injured” man at a housing estate in Kerry.

The man was found in St Stephens Park, Castleisland, County Kerry at 5.30am this morning.

The man in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

The area where the man was found is sealed off pending an examination of the scene by Garda crime scene examiner. A man, 19, was arrested this afternoon and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.