15-year-old hospitalised after being attacked at Ennis petrol station

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been hospitalised after he was attacked at a petrol station in Ennis, Co Clare this evening.

It happened on the Kilrush Road at around 5pm.

It’s understood that the teenager was attacked by two men in balaclavas who were armed with a slash hook.

He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The car was also damaged in the attack.

Gardaí say that enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.