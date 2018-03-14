Man in 70s found dead on Offaly roadside

A MAN IN his 70s has been found dead on the side of a road in Co Offaly.

The man was found at Curraghlahan, Banagher, which is situated around 200m on the Shannon Harbour side off Harbour Cross, Bangher (the L7014).

After a post-mortem examination was completed this morning, Gardaí do not suspect foul play.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who travelled the roads between Shannon Harbour and Harbour Cross or noticed anything unusual between 7pm on Monday and 1.30pm yesterday to contact them at 057 9169710, on the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.