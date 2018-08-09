This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told

The HSE has been permitted to detain the man in a supervised facility following the accusations.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 1:13 PM
33 minutes ago 1,442 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4171751
Image: Rollingnews
Image: Rollingnews

THE HEALTH SERVICES Executive has been permitted with High Court approval to detain a young man in a supervised facility following accusations that the intellectually challenged person has sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults.

The court heard that the man, in his twenties and who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been living in a non-secure facility with other vulnerable adults with who also suffer from various intellectual disabilities.

Justice Donald Binchy heard that the mad had been removed last week from that location after complaints of assault and sexual assault were made against him by other adults in care.

Barrister Paul Brady, who appeared for the HSE, said that the man had a history of being sexually assaulted himself and had sexually assaulted others.  He had received treatment in regards to the sexual abuse at a supervised placement for some years.

Brady said the in-care patient had been relocated to a non-secure facility where he mixed with other vulnerable adults as he had then been deemed as being a low to moderate risk to others.  He had been resident at the non-secure facility for over a year and it had been believed things were going ok.

Judge Binchy was told that in recent weeks complaints were made about the man’s behaviour and when inquiries had been made he had made certain admissions which were being further investigated.

Brady said the HSE had acted quickly to deal with the situation and added that the man does not seem to understand how serious the allegations are. The HSE had secured orders from another judge in the High Court late last week allowing it to move the man to another facility where he would be under 24-hour supervision and could get the treatment he needs pending an application to make him a ward of court.

Counsel said that the orders previously granted by the High Court were due to expire and it was also proposed that the man be transferred to another supervised facility while a more suitable long terms placement is located.

Counsel said the man cannot return to where he had been living as the people running the facility where the assaults are alleged to have occurred did not want him back given the upset that had been caused.

Judge Binchy also heard from the man’s court-appointed guardian that he had been upset over having been moved from where he had been living and would like to return there. He said he was satisfied to grant orders allowing the HSE to keep the man in the secure facility, and to transfer him to a new location.

Judge Binchy also extended orders allowing the Gardai to detain and return the man to the facility should he abscond. The case will return before the Court next month.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Hundreds of Ryanair flights cancelled as German and Dutch pilots join strike
43,066  65
2
'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'
34,259  93
3
European gangs are using rural Longford to grow cannabis on an industrial scale
34,144  0
Fora
1
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
797  0
2
The aviation watchdog couldn't keep up with a big spike in passenger complaints last year
208  0
3
The Dublin startup that's fine-tuning customer service... using artificial intelligence
174  0
The42
1
Fitzmaurice: 'The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him'
44,238  53
2
'It's a decision that's been made for me' - Referee James McGrath quits after All-Ireland final snub
43,826  65
3
As It Happened: Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final
30,700  36
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian weighs in on the news that Kourtney and her boyfriend have reportedly split up
10,896  0
2
Christina Aguilera has been spotted in Dublin and people are in speculation overdrive wondering why
9,175  2
3
12 random facts you didn't know you wanted to know about the cats in your life
8,253  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Man loses bid to leave nursing home, is made ward of court
Wicklow widow suing 'those with an interest in' fishing boat after husband drowned without life jacket
GARDAí
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie