Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill

MORE THAN 100 pellets of cocaine were found inside a man who arrived on a flight to Dublin from Addis Ababa last Sunday.

A 47-year-old man has beenÂ remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison after being charged with importing the drug at Dublin District Court.

In an intelligence-led operation, revenue officers stopped and searched him and found him to be in possession of cocaine.

He had also ingested cocaine in 103 pellets. Revenue officers seized a total 1.4kgs of cocaine with a street value of â‚¬98,000.

Meanwhile, over 32,000 â€˜Pall Mallâ€™ branded cigarettes were seized this morning when aÂ 49-year-old man who arrived in Dublin from Ghana via Amsterdam was stopped.

The cigarettes have a retail value of â‚¬18,500, and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of over â‚¬ 12,300.