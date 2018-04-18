  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill

Revenue officers seized a total 1.4kgs of cocaine with a street value of â‚¬98,000.

By Cliodhna Russell Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 8:02 PM
Image: Shutterstock/DedMityay
Image: Shutterstock/DedMityay

MORE THAN 100 pellets of cocaine were found inside a man who arrived on a flight to Dublin from Addis Ababa last Sunday.

A 47-year-old man has beenÂ remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison after being charged with importing the drug at Dublin District Court.

In an intelligence-led operation, revenue officers stopped and searched him and found him to be in possession of cocaine.

He had also ingested cocaine in 103 pellets. Revenue officers seized a total 1.4kgs of cocaine with a street value of â‚¬98,000.

Meanwhile, over 32,000 â€˜Pall Mallâ€™ branded cigarettes were seized this morning when aÂ 49-year-old man who arrived in Dublin from Ghana via Amsterdam was stopped.

The cigarettes have a retail value of â‚¬18,500, and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of over â‚¬ 12,300.

