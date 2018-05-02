  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Man jailed for robbing bank is released... then robs the same bank the next day

Markiko Sonnie Lewis allegedly robbed the bank in Cleveland, Ohio on his first full day of freedom while on parole for the earlier crime.

By AFP Wednesday 2 May 2018, 5:53 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IN the US is accused of robbing a bank one day after being released from prison for robbing the very same bank two years earlier, US prosecutors said today.

Markiko Sonnie Lewis allegedly robbed the small bank branch in the Midwestern city of Cleveland, Ohio, on 12 April 2018, on his first full day of freedom and while on parole for his earlier crime.

The 40-year-old is now facing a federal criminal indictment accusing him of robbing a bank teller ‘by force, violence, and intimidation’ – a designation that could make his alleged offense punishable by as much as 20 years in prison.

Lewis is accused of taking approximately $1,044 (around €870) from the bank, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Lewis was sentenced to more than two years in prison in 2016, and was subject to three years of probation after his release on 11 April, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

© AFP 2018 

AFP

