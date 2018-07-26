This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 25 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV

The victims told the court that the man would tell people to stay away from them because they had the virus.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,707 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4149783
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

AN AFRICAN NATIONAL who caused serious harm to two former partners by infecting them with HIV has been jailed for ten years.

The two women revealed in their victim impact statements that the man (28) would tell people to stay away from them because they had the virus.

One woman said the man, who cannot be named to protect the victims’ identities, “began to tell me repeatedly that nobody would want me” after her diagnosis. She said this was the reason she married him.

This woman, in her victim impact report, said the man “pestered” her so much and wouldn’t leave her alone, that she ended up in hospital and attempted suicide numerous times. She said he would “tell people I had HIV and not to go near me”.

The second victim said she was close to overdosing on her HIV medication and found it hard to get out of bed when she was first diagnosed. She said when she drank, she got drunk and “on a few occasions I tried to walk out in front of cars”.

She said the man constantly rang, texted and followed her and would tell everyone she talked to that she had HIV. The woman, in her victim impact statement read out on her behalf, revealed the man told her he still loved her even though he blamed her for infecting him.

This woman said her former partner told her that nobody would want to be with her.

The man, who lives in Dublin, was convicted after a trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court earlier this month  of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the two women on dates between November 2009 and June 2010. He had pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Garda Colm Kelly told Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, that the man commenced relationships with both women about the same time in 2009. Both women detailed how the man was “reluctant” to use contraception and had unprotected sex in those relationships.

Garda Kelly said one woman found out she was pregnant in early 2010 and tested positive for HIV during ordinary neonatal screening. The man was approached about getting tested for the virus, agreed and “expressed a degree of surprise” when the results came back positive for the infection.

Garda Kelly told McGinn that about the same time, the second woman decided to get screened and found out she was HIV positive in June 2010.

The court heard Dr John Lambert was treating both women at the time and realised they had named the same man as their partner. The man denied any knowledge of the second woman when the doctor spoke to him about her.

Dr Lambert sought the man’s medical records, which revealed he had been diagnosed as HIV positive in 2008 and had received treatment, advice and medication.

He was advised against engaging in unprotected sex and prescribed antiretroviral medication, which would have eliminated his symptoms and rendered him non infectious.

Garda Kelly told McGinn that the man had a positive viral load when he was screened in 2010 and this implied he had not been taking his medication.

The garda said the man’s relationships with the women continued in 2010 to different extents and both victims subsequently had children with him.

He said scientific evidence at the trial showed all three had the same subtype of the infection, as well as the same mutation. The jury heard evidence that prior to their relationships with the man, both women had limited sexual history and used condoms with previous partners.

The man’s former wife read from her victim impact statement ,in which she described how her life had “dramatically changed” and how he had taken away her personality, health and positivity.

She said her heart was “smashed into a million pieces” and that she was serving a sentence of her own.

“Now most days I can’t even get up out of bed, never mind encouraging my daughter to go live her own life”, she said.

The second woman said she had isolated herself from everyone, including her family, and that it had affected her ability to look after her daughter.

She said she felt she could not have a healthy relationship because of the damage done and that she would need a lot of therapy to feel happy again.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
GSOC complaints: Uniformed garda 'smelt of alcohol' and draped arms around two women in pub
27,779  15
Fora
1
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
9  0
The42
1
Mourinho clarifies Martial's reasons for leaving Manchester United's US tour
10,396  10
DailyEdge
1
20 nice little bits you might want to pick up in the summer sales now you've been paid
2,143  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Man takes bullet to leg after two shooting incidents in 30 minutes in Ballymun, north Dublin
Man (20s) seriously injured in Tallaght stabbing
DUBLIN
Transgender man awarded â¬5,000 compensation by barber who refused to cut his hair
Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation by barber who refused to cut his hair
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
Phibsboro Road closed after pedestrian hit by truck

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie