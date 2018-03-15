  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man jailed for life over murder of his former partner's daughter at Aldi supermarket

By Cliodhna Russell Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 11,019 Views 11 Comments
Image: Family handout
Image: Family handout

A MAN HAS been jailed for life after pleading guilty to the murder of his former partner’s daughter at an Aldi supermarket in Yorkshire where she worked.

The attack happened in Skipton, around 45 km north-west of Leeds, on 21 December 2017.

The 30-year-old married mother of one, Jodie Willsher, died at the scene.

Neville Hord will serve a minimum of 30 years for the attack.

Hord had been in a relationship with Willsher’s mother, Nicole Dinsdale but the relationship broke down and he blamed this on her daughter.

A further charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Nicole Dinsdale on 25 November was left to lie on file at Bradford Crown Court.

The police investigation revealed that Hord had placed a tracking device on Willsher’s car, had researched his attack extensively on the internet and had equipped himself with a knife, axe and crossbow, as well as making enquiries about acquiring a gun.

Thomas Neofytou from the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“On a Saturday afternoon in the run-up to Christmas, in front of horrified shoppers including a young child, Neville Hord committed a premeditated and frenzied attack on Jodie Willsher, stabbing her repeatedly with a knife in the chest and stomach.

This was a cold-blooded and public execution, carried out for the purpose of revenge.

“Supermarket staff and customers bravely immobilised Hord, who was carrying an axe concealed in his jacket, until police arrived.

“I hope today’s sentence is of some comfort to Jodie’s family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them.”

