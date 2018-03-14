  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears

This is the first murder case defended under the Defence and Dwelling Act.

By Natasha Reid Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 12:37 PM
A 20-YEAR-old Dubliner has been cleared of murdering a trespasser in his home by stabbing him with half a garden shears in the first murder case defended under the Defence and the Dwelling Act.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the accused and his wife had returned home that night to find two strangers in their bedroom.

The defendant claimed that the deceased had attacked him and that he (the accused) had picked up the nearest object and hit him with it.

The jury heard that the law gave latitude to homeowners protecting their property.

The verdict came just minutes after the judge assured the jury that the rest of the case would be conducted in semi-private, due to two jurors being approached by an individual asking how the trial was going.

Martin Keenan, aged 20, of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, Finglas in Dublin had pleaded not guilty to murdering 33-year-old Wesley Mooney at St Joseph’s Park halting site, Dunsink Lane, north Dublin on 5 June 2016.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

