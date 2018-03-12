Man who was found slumped in car was shot in head

A MAN WHO was found slumped over inside a car in Derry last Friday was shot in the head.

The PSNI said that, “following extensive enquiries and medical reports”, it can confirm that the 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was found in a vehicle on the Carndaisy Road in Moneymore by a passer-by at 9.50pm on Friday. He was taken to hospital where he is still undergoing treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate has appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Carndaisy Road area on Friday evening, or anyone who has information which may be of assistance to police, to contact the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.