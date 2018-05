A MAN IN his 20s has been shot in the leg in Dublin 8 tonight.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the shooting incident.

It happened at a location known locally as the Horse Yard which is adjacent to Thomas St, Dublin 8.

The shooting was reported at 9.10pm.

The man’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say that investigations are continuing.