This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who was on trial over Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan murder pleads guilty to facilitating criminal organisation in carrying out offence

Jason Keating had originally pleaded not guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to the murder of Kirwan on 2 October.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 2:18 PM
15 minutes ago 514 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4293471
The scene following the shooting in December 2016
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
The scene following the shooting in December 2016
The scene following the shooting in December 2016
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO was on trial accused of murdering Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan in the driveway of his Dublin home has pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation in carrying out the offence.

Jason Keating (27), of Lower Main Street, Rush, Co Dublin admitted today to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Kirwan (62) at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 between 8 November and 22 December 2016, both dates inclusive.

Keating had originally pleaded not guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to the murder of Kirwan on 2 October and the trial has been underway since that date.

State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan this morning told the three-judge court that the DPP had directed that Keating be brought before the court and charged with the offence of facilitating the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon, from Lucan Garda Station, gave evidence that he met Keating this morning and handed him a copy of the charge sheet, explaining the charge to him.

When the registrar put the new count to Keating and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Guilty”.

This is believed to be the second time a person has been convicted for this offence under the organised crime legislation brought in in 2006.

Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, asked the court that a “nolle prosequi” be entered on the charge of murder at the sentence hearing next month. This means the State will not be proceeding with the prosecution in relation to the count of murder.

Other sentencing

Justice Tony Hunt said the “first instance” of this offence was dealt with by the court last Monday. He told counsel for both sides that the court would need to know at the sentence hearing what was offered “in terms of assistance” by Keating and what was the defendant’s state of mind in relation to the offence that actually took place.

“If you look at the sentence from Monday you will see what was required to assist us in the exercise,” he added.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was sentenced last Monday to three years and nine months for helping a criminal organisation murder Dublin bar manager, Michael Barr (35) at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on 25 April 2016.

The judge said today that the law of homicide in this country as it is currently structured is “inflexible”, adding that it was long overdue for reform in its substance and in its mandatory sentencing.

He said:

This new charge is most useful in cases where people play parts which fall short of actually pulling the trigger. It provides for some flexibility but also for serious penalties. This has advantages for both sides of the case.

Kirwan’s death

Kirwan was sitting in his new car, a Ford Mondeo, when a gunman shot him six times with a Makarov handgun which was later recovered at the scene.

The 62-year-old, a “long-time” friend of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, suffered eight gunshot wounds in total to his head, right arm, chest and abdomen.

The court has heard that the murder of Kirwan arose from a “notorious feud” between two criminal factions but the deceased had no connection with either side.

The deceased’s partner, Bernadette Roe, was in the passenger seat of his car at the time of the attack. They had just returned from a Christmas lunch in a restaurant in Crumlin with Roe’s daughter.

It was the prosecution’s case that a ‘Gotek7’ tracking device was put under Kirwan’s car in the weeks leading up to his killing and this could be linked to Keating.

The getaway vehicle, a white Peugeot van, was later found on fire at the rear of Neilstown Shopping Centre in Clondalkin, just a minute’s drive from St Ronan’s Drive.

Justice Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chualachain and Judge Cormac Dunne, remanded Keating in custody until 22 November, when he will be sentenced.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Appalling' and 'abhorrent': All five presidential rivals round on Casey over Traveller comments
    96,275  331
    2
    		As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    61,917  106
    3
    		Traveller families plan silent demonstration at Peter Casey Thurles visit
    59,379  199
    Fora
    1
    		Sligo's Frankli is trying to cure firms of their 'big-bang approach' to staff feedback
    234  0
    2
    		After culling thousands of staff in recent years, Eir is planning to hire 750 new workers
    117  0
    3
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		How Ireland could lose all of their Euro 2020 group qualifiers and still qualify for Euro 2020
    27,520  28
    2
    		European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    20,284  36
    3
    		'She’s more of a role model to me than I am to her. She's just incredible, everything she's going through'
    18,352  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,731  0
    2
    		50% of new guitar players are women and it's not because of Taylor Swift
    4,082  0
    3
    		Lena Dunham is enraged that women have to 'work extra hard' to have their symptoms recognised
    3,442  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?
    PAT KENNY
    Complaints about Pat Kenny's treatment of Maria Steen during Eighth debates rejected by BAI
    Complaints about Pat Kenny's treatment of Maria Steen during Eighth debates rejected by BAI
    Pat Kenny to stay with Newstalk for at least another two years
    Muslim spokesperson apologises for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie