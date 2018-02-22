  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who followed student home from bus and raped her is jailed for ten years

Ibrahim Ahmed Gharib had earlier sexually assaulted the victim during a bus journey from Dublin to Carlow.

By Isabel Hayes and Declan Brennan Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 6:10 AM
8 hours ago 17,751 Views 43 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3864740
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN WHO raped a foreign student in the hall of her Carlow home after following her from a bus they had shared has been jailed for ten years.

During the attack the woman began crying and screaming and Ibrahim Ahmed Gharib (39) threatened to kill her if she did not keep quiet. Gharib had earlier sexually assaulted the victim during a bus journey from Dublin to Carlow before following her home.

Before raping her, Gharib told the 27-year-old victim that he would “give her the best ten minutes of her life”.

Lawyers for the Egyptian national asked the Central Criminal Court to prevent the media publishing his name because of “threats to his life”. They said Gharib claimed he was concerned that people in his country who are looking for him would find him if he was publicly identified.

Pauline Walley SC, prosecuting, said there was a constitutional imperative for justice to be done in public. She said Gharib never raised the issue of threats before and there was no evidence to support the claims.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said that once an accused is convicted of rape, his statutory entitlement to anonymity evaporates and the court has no jurisdiction to continue reporting restrictions.

Gharib, of Dolmen Heights, Pollerton, Co. Carlow, denied rape, sexual assault and threatening to kill the woman at her home between July 7 and 8, 2016. He also denied sexual assault of her on the bus on July 7.

After a three week Central Criminal Court trial last November a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts.

Yesterday, Ms Justice Kennedy said the rape offence merited a 12 year prison sentence. She reduced that to ten years in consideration of Gharib’s lack of relevant previous convictions and the fact that he is a non-national here.

Bus journey 

Garda Sylvia Ryan told the court that the victim was living and working in Ireland for the summer of 2016. On the day in question, she took a bus from Carlow to Dublin to visit a friend.

She met Gharib on the bus and the pair got talking. They then visited Stephen’s Green together, where Gharib tried to kiss her. The woman rejected his advances and shortly afterwards, said goodbye to him and met her friend at Trinity College.

The victim was returning to Carlow that night and her friend walked her to the bus station. The court heard she was uneasy to discover that Gharib was going to be on the same bus home.

Garda Ryan said the woman got on the bus first and put her rucksack on the seat beside her, but the man sat beside her anyway. During the bus journey, Gharib sexually assaulted her by groping her, while she tried to fend him off.

The court heard Gharib then accompanied the woman to her home.

“She was extremely unhappy about this,” Ms Walley said, adding the woman told him to leave. Instead Gharib came with her into her house.

He asked to use the bathroom and when he emerged, he started masturbating in front of her, the court heard. When she threatened to take a photo of him, he became angry and started groping her, before they fell on the stairs and he raped her.

“(He told her) he would give her the best ten minutes of her life,” Ms Walley said.

The front door remained open during the attack. The woman screamed throughout and Gharib threatened to kill her if she did not stop.

One of her housemates heard her screaming and came to the landing of the house where he witnessed the rape. Gharib ran out of the house but was arrested at a later date in Dublin.

Broken trust 

In a victim impact statement read out in court by Ms Walley, the woman said:

The protective layer around me has broken down and I have very little trust in humans.

She said she was now scared to be on public transport or in public places. Referring to the rape, the woman said: “In that moment, I wished to be dead. After this man raped me, I felt empty, as though nothing mattered.”

The court heard the woman did not wish her attacker to be named as she “doesn’t want to destroy his life any more,” Ms Walley said.

Gharib, who was living with another woman at the time of the rape, maintained throughout the trial that the sex was consensual.

He does not accept the verdicts of the jury and maintains his innocence, the court heard. He has three previous convictions, including two for abusive and threatening behaviour in public.

Colman Cody SC, defending, said his client was a “productive member of society” who arrived in Ireland in 2013 and worked mainly on fishing trawlers.

He has been in custody since his arrest and is a “model prisoner”, Mr Cody said. He urged the judge to be as lenient as possible.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes and Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
30,295  13
Fora
1
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
51  0
The42
1
Real Madrid fight back to win without Cristiano Ronaldo
10,802  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 of the highlights from last night's Brit Awards
3,078  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect
GARDAí
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie