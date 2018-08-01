This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 2 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manhunt underway for suspect in murder of President George HW Bush's former doctor

Police say that the suspect may have targeted the surgeon because his mother died on his operating table over 20 years ago.

By Associated Press Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 11:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,816 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4160049
Undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas
Image: AP/PA Images
Undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas
Undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas
Image: AP/PA Images

A MAN SUSPECTED of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctor may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor’s operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said today.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference this afternoon.

“There was a lot of planning that went into this. There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill,” Acevedo said of the 20 July attack on Dr Mark Hausknecht.

Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his bike to work at Houston Methodist Hospital, which is part of the busy Texas Medical Center. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

A tip on Tuesday led police to suspect Pappas, the chief said, though he didn’t elaborate as to the nature of the tip.

Acevedo said Pappas hadn’t been seen in 36 to 48 hours. He said the last anyone had heard from Pappas was in a Tuesday morning text message in which Pappas wrote that he was going to kill himself.

Doctor on Bike Fatally Shot Former President George H.W. Bush with Mark Hausknecht Source: David J. Phillip via PA images

Acevedo said police searched his home at 4am today and found evidence that ties Pappas to the killing, but he declined to elaborate as to the nature of the evidence.

The chief said Pappas is white and very fit, and that he’s likely getting around on his 10-speed bicycle, which he rides “extensively and almost exclusively.”

Friends and family have described Hausknecht as a humble and generous man who was adored by his patients, volunteered in his community and cared about the environment.

Hausknecht was also an avid cyclist and rode his bike to work each morning, as he lived less than 3.2 kilometres from his office.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'If that was a dress I'd rip it off': €600 for bus driver dismissed after complaint about children's escort
90,213  14
2
Shane Ross defends proposal to give grandparents cash for helping out with childcare
34,757  123
3
'The time for apologies is over': Facebook launches inquiry following Dispatches programme
33,672  35
Fora
1
Hainan Airlines is scaling back its Dublin-Beijing service only months after launch
1,666  0
2
Irish hotels are pulling in record profits as rates soar around the country
427  0
3
Facebook has launched an inquiry into Irish contractor CPL after undercover revelations
230  0
The42
1
17-year-old Bayern Munich starlet looks set to declare for Ireland - reports
59,400  46
2
'If you had said that I'd still be Arsenal's record appearance holder, I’d probably have had you locked up'
39,333  23
3
Mayo manager Stephen Rochford facing backroom rebuild as key coaches depart
20,865  17
DailyEdge
1
'Baying for blood': Bloggers Unveiled no longer wants to be involved in the page
19,049  3
2
16 reactions to Bloggers Unveiled that prove it should be on Reeling in the Years
8,270  2
3
Alexandra from Love Island says this Irish beauty product makes her look "like a Victoria's Secret model"
4,189  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CRIME
Galway man arrested in New York following â¬40,000 cocaine seizure
Galway man arrested in New York following €40,000 cocaine seizure
Thieves use baby's pram to steal shark from Texas aquarium
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
COURTS
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
DPP employee accused of leaking confidential information about murder trials
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
HSE
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie