Man's body recovered from Lough Erne following jetski incident

THE BODY OF a man has been recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.
Kenny Andrews (31) had been reported missing on Sunday following an incident with a jetski.
A number of searches were carried out in the area and his body was recovered yesterday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.
A 28-year-old man was rescued from the water on Sunday.
Andrews was from Bangor and was the managing director of Newtownards-based company, Damp Proofing NI.
His fiancée and family have expressed their thanks to the emergency services who were involved in the search.
