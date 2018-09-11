This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man's body recovered from Lough Erne following jetski incident

Another man was rescued on Sunday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 6,789 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229886
Kenny Andrews
Image: PSNI
Kenny Andrews
Kenny Andrews
Image: PSNI

THE BODY OF a man has been recovered from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

Kenny Andrews (31) had been reported missing on Sunday following an incident with a jetski.

A number of searches were carried out in the area and his body was recovered yesterday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.

A 28-year-old man was rescued from the water on Sunday.

Andrews was from Bangor and was the managing director of Newtownards-based company, Damp Proofing NI.

His fiancée and family have expressed their thanks to the emergency services who were involved in the search.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

