OPINION: "We're at the end of the beginning of this campaign" TD Clare Daly on March for Choice 2018

IT’S STILL THE case that today and tomorrow and yesterday, ten Irish women travelled [for an abortion], other women took medication in their bedrooms, alone and with the danger of criminal sanction…

TD Clare Daly of Independents 4 Change tells us why she believes today’s 7th Annual March for Choice for Abortion Rights is still crucial and important, despite the repealing of the Eighth Amendment in May.

“Our laws have yet not been changed,” she says, adding that the conversation around abortion in Ireland must be focused on delivering human-rights based legislation.

“International experience tells us that the best way to do this is for activists to keep engaged,” she says.